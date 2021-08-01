Tawsif Anam: Madison residents deserve safety

Dear Editor: As a resident of the city of Madison, I am deeply concerned because of frequent reports of car thefts in the news. The city of Madison must do more to ensure that people and property remain safe.
For months, there have been many incidents of vehicle thefts. For any hardworking American, becoming a victim of car theft could mean thousands of dollars in losses, disruption to one’s daily routine, as well as fear and trauma. People need to feel safe in the communities where they live and work.
The priority for city officials must be to combat property crimes such as car thefts. They must provide more funding and resources to law enforcement officials so that they can fight the surge in car thefts, as well as other forms of crime in the city. Madison residents deserve to live peacefully in safe communities.
Tawsif Anam
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.