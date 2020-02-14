Tawsif Anam: Madison needs additional ambulances and paramedics

It is extremely worrisome to learn that the City of Madison’s Fire Department runs out of ambulances at least two to three times a month. The mayor and Common Council must ensure that new ambulances and additional paramedics are added to department.
Madison is growing in size, and so are people’s needs. As emergency call volume increases, responders struggle to keep up with the rising demand for services. The Madison Fire Department has eight ambulances. Reportedly, the department has been trying to get a ninth ambulance for years, but funds have not been approved by the Common Council.
According to reports, it has been 10 years since the Madison Fire Department received a new ambulance. Shortage of ambulances might cause delay in responding to emergencies, which could result in severe health hazard or even death. Therefore, the need for additional ambulances and staff is urgent.
Ensuring sufficient emergency services must be a top priority for local elected officials. It is time for Madison’s Common Council and mayor to approve funds to increase the size of the ambulance fleet and to also hire more paramedics.
Tawsif Anam
Madison
