Tawsif Anam: Leaders must restore safety in Madison, protect gun rights

Dear Editor: Madison residents are seeing an increase in criminal activity, including shootings. The leaders in our city need to come together and propose practical solutions to combat gun violence, rather than calling for more restrictions on gun rights.
The Second Amendment guarantees the right to keep and bear arms. But over the years, many individuals and organizations in America have opposed this right, by calling for limits on magazine sizes, challenging concealed carry laws, and some even went as far as to call for mandatory gun buyback or gun confiscation. The efforts have not ceased yet. Most recently, in Madison, calls for restrictions on the right to keep and bear arms have once again gained steam.
On one hand, many local leaders and activists are calling for defunding police, which would make Madison more unsafe. On the other hand, many of these people are also calling for more restrictions on gun rights, which would make Americans more vulnerable. It is a recipe for disaster.
Leaders should work to address violence and restore safety in Madison, rather than trying to limit people’s ability to defend themselves when under attack.
Tawsif Anam
Madison
