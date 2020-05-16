Tawsif Anam: Ensuring food security must be an ongoing effort

Dear Editor: Food insecurity is not just a problem for poor countries. In the United States — the wealthiest nation — the coronavirus pandemic resulted in families struggling for food. The crisis revealed the value of hunger relief efforts in America.

When hit by a deadly virus, even a thriving economy like ours came to a screeching halt, leading to business closures and job losses in millions. As the government scrambled to provide relief, adults and children started to suffer from lack of food at home. Families that previously had sound income, suddenly found themselves in food pantries.

Because a global crisis such as the coronavirus outbreak affects agriculture, transportation and the entire supply chain, we must never take food for granted. It is because of national organizations like Feeding America, and many nonprofits around the country fighting food insecurity, that families in need have access to life-saving nutrition during this pandemic.

The crisis galvanized many Americans to donate to charitable organizations that help feed people in need. Even beyond the pandemic, ensuring food security must be an ongoing effort and top priority, because a crisis does not come with a notice.

Tawsif Anam

Madison

