Tawsif Anam: End the mask mandate immediately

Dear Editor: Back in October 2020, I wrote a letter to the editor of The Capital Times, expressing my strong opposition to the mask mandate extension in Wisconsin. After all these months, it appears that the mandate keeps being renewed, with no end in sight. I support ending the mask mandate immediately.
Americans know what public health guidelines they must follow to stop the spread of coronavirus. From homes to places of work, Americans are adopting protective measures to stay safe and healthy.
People were eagerly waiting for a coronavirus vaccine, so that life could go back to normal. We now have vaccines that have been approved for use, to protect against the threat of coronavirus. Vaccines are being rolled out across the country.
There is no need for a mask mandate. People are tired of this cycle of mask mandate renewals. Those who wish to continue to wear masks are free to do so, in the absence of a mandate. Therefore, the government must immediately end the mask mandate in Wisconsin.
Tawsif Anam
Madison
