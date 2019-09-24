Dear Editor: President Donald Trump’s position for reelection, given his record of success in important policy areas, would not be weakened (and might even be strengthened) due to primary challenge.
As some states are expected to cancel the GOP presidential primaries, questions about other states following the same path have been raised. The Republican Party in Wisconsin has been put in the spotlight for what our state might do.
Some speculate that a presidential primary election in Wisconsin might reveal a decline in support for the president and adversely impact his ability to secure 10 Electoral College votes. But when engaging in such speculation, people forget that it was Ted Cruz who won the 2016 primary in Wisconsin, but then Donald Trump secured a historic general election victory by being the first GOP presidential candidate in 32 years to win our state. Even days before the 2016 general election, various analysts inaccurately predicted that Hillary Clinton would win Wisconsin.
President Trump’s support in Wisconsin is strong, and he is poised not only to officially secure the GOP nomination for reelection, but also to secure a second four-year term. Presidential primary elections would not have any significant impact on his prospect of reelection.
Tawsif Anam
Madison
