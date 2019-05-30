Dear Editor: Wisconsin’s roads need repair, but Gov. Tony Evers’ proposal to raise the gas tax by 8 cents per gallon to fund transportation projects is not the solution.
State gas tax is 32.9 cents per gallon, which is 16 percent of gas price — one of the highest in the country. The proposal would increase the tax to 40.9 cents, creating greater financial burden for Wisconsinites. Also, while sellers are aware of the state gas tax included in the price per gallon, the amount of tax is not posted at fuel pumps or receipts — resulting in information asymmetry in the transaction that puts consumers at a disadvantage.
Due to lack of substitutes, a change in the price of gas does not significantly change how much quantity is purchased. However, if gas price goes up due to tax increase, people will eventually shift toward fuel efficient vehicles. This means that a gas tax increase may not lead to a very reliable and stable source of funding for road projects.
A recent poll revealed that a majority of Wisconsinites oppose raising the gas tax. Therefore, elected officials must find a feasible solution to our state’s transportation issues, without raising the state gas tax.
Tawsif Anam
Madison
