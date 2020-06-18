Tawsif Anam: Do not remove SROs from Madison schools

When I was growing up, and studying in an English-medium school in Dhaka, Bangladesh, I never saw any police presence in school. However, there were private security guards and the entire school premise had walls around it, and no one could go in and out without permission of school authority. The external gate was made of thick metal and was impenetrable. Furthermore, police services in Dhaka were not reliable, and there was no “911” emergency call option at the time. School rules were extremely strict, and the slightest disciplinary violation could result in suspension from school, or even expulsion.