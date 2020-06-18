Tawsif Anam: Do not remove SROs from Madison schools

Dear Editor: School Resource Officers should not be removed from Madison schools. Law enforcement presence helps ensure safety, as well as quick response in the event that a crisis arises.
When I was growing up, and studying in an English-medium school in Dhaka, Bangladesh, I never saw any police presence in school. However, there were private security guards and the entire school premise had walls around it, and no one could go in and out without permission of school authority. The external gate was made of thick metal and was impenetrable. Furthermore, police services in Dhaka were not reliable, and there was no “911” emergency call option at the time. School rules were extremely strict, and the slightest disciplinary violation could result in suspension from school, or even expulsion.
But apples cannot be compared to oranges. In Wisconsin, Madison schools have unique challenges. There are many safety issues, as recent events have shown. Last year, a student reportedly brought a BB gun to East High School. This year, a West High School student refused to consent to a search, and eventually surrendered a loaded handgun after police intervened.
Furthermore, between 2009 and 2018, the United States had 57 times as many school shootings as the other major industrialized nations combined. This highlights the need for law enforcement presence on school campuses.
Schools in Madison need to ensure the safety of students and an excellent learning environment. There is a lot of room for improvement. Given the security and disciplinary challenges in Madison schools, it is essential to have School Resource Officers present on campus.
Tawsif Anam
Madison
