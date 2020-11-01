Tawsif Anam: Do not cut Madison police budget

Dear Editor: At a time when the Madison Police Department needs more resources, Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway is proposing to cut the police budget by $2 million. Doing so would weaken the agency and limit the ability to fight crime.
Mayor Rhodes-Conway has expressed her commitment to ‘reimagining public safety’ — a phrase widely used in recent months. However, good public policy analysts and elected officials, who are committed to evidence-based policymaking, focus on facts and data to craft policy alternatives, rather than relying simply on imagination.
Facts show that recent riots have caused significant damage to at least 75 businesses on State Street. Rioters toppled statues, including that of Hans Christian Heg, a man who fought to end slavery. Rioters also broke windows of the state Capitol and assaulted a member of the Wisconsin state Senate. Additionally, there are frequent reports of shootings and various property crimes in and around Madison.
Given the public safety challenges Madison is facing, the mayor must not advocate for cutting funding for police. Instead, she should provide law enforcement officials with the resources they need to expand their ability to combat the rise in criminal activities in the city.
Tawsif Anam
Madison
