Tawsif Anam: Disappointed with college students who traveled for spring break

Dear Editor: We expect college students to act responsibly. Yet, many of them have set an unfortunate example by going on spring break, in spite of public health warnings.

There were reports about college students crowding on Florida’s beaches, increasing the likelihood of community transmission of COVID-19. One partier later apologized for his actions. Yet, the deed was done.

Now, there are reports that college students from University of Wisconsin – Madison, who have returned from spring break, have tested positive for coronavirus, and are being asked to stay in quarantine. The virus, as experts warned, can be life-threatening not only for the elderly and those with compromised immune systems, but also for young adults and children. In fact, Illinois just reported the first death of an infant, after being tested positive for COVID-19.

Even if college students ultimately recover from COVID-19, they may have transmitted the virus to others who may be at greater risk of death.

This pandemic must be a lesson for college students and other young adults to act responsibly, and not solely be driven by the desire to party and have fun.

Tawsif Anam

Madison

