Tawsif Anam: Disappointed about mask mandate extension

Dear Editor: I am disappointed that the mask mandate in Wisconsin has been extended until Nov. 21.
Government must provide scientific information about the coronavirus, raise awareness, and issue guidelines on best practices. Federal, state and local governments have done that. People already know what they must do to protect themselves and their loved ones from the coronavirus. It is unacceptable that the state government imposed a mandate such as the requirement to wear masks, and then extended the mandate for two more months.
Individual businesses and private organizations may choose to impose rules, and ask visitors, clients and customers to wear masks. People would be free to decide whether or not to take their business to those establishments based on their views in favor of or against masks. This decision should be left up to the private individuals.
Furthermore, at a time when we need more unity, the mask mandate is sowing seeds of division among Americans. Sadly, I have witnessed people start heated arguments in public places over this mandate.
Americans can make their own decisions to protect their health from the coronavirus. Government must stop issuing and extending mask mandates.
Tawsif Anam
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!