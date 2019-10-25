Dear Editor: Hundreds of thousands of foreign nationals come to United States, becoming permanent residents and naturalized citizens, every year. Foreign-born individuals bring new ideas and contribute to America’s success. Changing demographics and growing diversity highlight the importance of ensuring cultural competence in health care in America.
Health incorporates both physical and mental aspects, affected by genes, behavior and social determinants such as education and housing. The medical community is adopting patient-centered approaches, with growing emphasis on wellness, prevention of diseases and management of chronic conditions to increase quality of life. This can be challenging, especially when the population is increasingly diverse.
Cultural competence requires not just successful language interpretation, but also the ability of medical practitioners to understand a person’s ethnic background, lifestyle and traditions that influence the concepts of happiness and sorrow, as well as needs and expectations with regard to a healthy life. All of these can vary, depending on a person’s cultural origin and history.
There is no one-size-fits all approach to health care. Good health care requires the establishment of a strong doctor-patient relationship. In a diverse country, that means the medical community must promote and improve cultural competence.
Tawsif Anam
Madison
