Tawsif Anam: Coronavirus threat is real in Wisconsin

Dear Editor: The threat of the 2019 Novel Coronavirus is real, and it has arrived in Wisconsin.
Contagious diseases come and go — causing fear among people, making public health professionals take precautionary measures, pushing researchers to quickly look for solution and taking up pages in newspapers and magazines. Life-threatening viruses result in grave illnesses and deaths in the affected regions of the world.
One of the greatest challenges in containing viruses is that repeated cases of outbreaks over the years could make some people reduce their level of caution with regard to these events, assuming that this is the new normal. However, the case of the Novel Coronavirus is different. The long incubation period and the confirmation of person-to-person transmission are a recipe for disaster. Needless to say, authorization of American military facilities to house those subject to quarantine has led to a level of alertness that many have not seen before.
We must not ignore the health hazards posed by this coronavirus. While we hope that the virus would be contained and the dangers addressed, we must be careful and follow the public health guidelines to keep our communities safe.
Tawsif Anam
Madison
