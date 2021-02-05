 Skip to main content
Tawsif Anam: Continue to combat human trafficking

Dear Editor: January is the National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month. We must all make a commitment to fight human trafficking. Human trafficking is one of the greatest threats to freedom.

According to the U.S. Department of State, as many as 24.9 million adults and children are victims of trafficking globally. Victims could be subjected to forced labor or sex slavery. Children and adults, both males and females, and people of various ethnic origins could become targets of human traffickers.

Combatting such heinous crimes can be challenging. I am thankful for the great men and women of law enforcement who catch perpetrators and rescue victims. Just recently, a multi-agency effort in California led to the recovery of 33 missing children. Unfortunately, according to news reports, at least eight of those children had been sexually exploited.

We need more awareness and knowledge among people in communities across the country to be able to identify and report cases of trafficking to law enforcement. Fighting human trafficking and saving lives must be a continued and joint effort between government agencies and members of the public.

Tawsif Anam

Madison

