Tawsif Anam: Are face coverings the new accessory?

Dear Editor: People all around are wearing masks and other coverings on their faces when they are out in the public. These may very well be the new accessory.

People started to wear masks, during the coronavirus pandemic, as a necessary protection to avoid contracting the virus. It started with people wearing disposable white, blue or yellow face masks. For those could not find any, scarves wrapped around the face served the purpose.

Now, people are increasingly wearing durable and washable face masks of various prints and designs. From patriotic themes to popular cartoon characters to meaningful messages printed on these, facial coverings now come in a variety of shapes. In fact, there are advertisements on social media about attractive masks and coverings, which can be ordered online. I ordered some too.

It appears that these facial coverings are now serving dual purposes. Not only would these protect people from contracting coronavirus, but coverings are also becoming part of fashion statement.

I would not be surprised if people continue to wear these multi-purpose masks and coverings, like watches, sunglasses, belts, etc., well beyond the pandemic. These may be the new addition to one’s wardrobe.

Tawsif Anam