Tawsif Anam: America must invest in telehealth

As the coronavirus spreads, experts recommend that people must adopt social distancing and teleworking. There are concerns that the health care system may struggle to keep up with rising demand for services. The coronavirus pandemic highlights the importance of investing in telehealth.
Telehealth refers to the use of advanced communication and medical technology to remotely deliver health care services. It allows a doctor and patient to share information in real time, without being physically close.
In 2018, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services launched a strategy to improve health care service delivery in rural areas, where there is shortage of doctors. The plan includes advancement in telehealth.
However, the ongoing pandemic has revealed the need for telehealth, not just in rural areas, but in bustling urban centers as well. As the number of infected people increases, accessing high quality medical care may be difficult due to limited resources and time constraints. Telehealth can help improve care delivery, by allowing patients to remain in quarantine at home, while communicating with doctors remotely.
One lesson to learn from the current pandemic is that telehealth must be a top priority, to improve America's health care system to address future challenges.
Tawsif Anam
Madison
America must invest in telehealth