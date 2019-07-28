Dear Editor: For the United States of America, the sky is the limit. Voyages to explore space are not simply competition among industrialized nations in the fields of science and technology, but also symbol of mankind’s strength, determination, and ever-expanding capabilities. The Trump administration is correct to highlight, prioritize, and invest in space exploration.
We just celebrated the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 mission to the moon — one of the greatest milestones in recorded human history. America is the only country to send 12 astronauts to walk on the moon. Fifty years later, we have a president who wants to see Americans land on Mars.
Moreover, as a foresighted leader, President Trump wants to ensure that America can defend against emerging threats, and for that we must have advanced technological capacity and increased knowledge of space to protect our assets. Recently, France announced the creation of a space force within their air force, clearly suggesting an emphasis on space in terms of national security. More countries may follow.
We must understand the importance of space, for gaining knowledge, and also for protecting the people on Earth.
Tawsif Anam
Madison
