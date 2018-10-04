Dear Editor: While watching Christine Blasey Ford’s recent testimony, I tried to focus on breathing, but I couldn’t. When I tried to breathe, I sobbed, and when I started to sob, I couldn’t stop.
Somehow that feeling of panic isn’t real to a lot of men in power. When survivors courageously come forward to share our experiences, we are trivialized and told that we have “false memories.”
It’s certainly easier for Republican men to cast doubt on Ford’s story than to try to come to terms with the fact that Brett Kavanaugh did terrible things to women. If they accept the reality that Ford, and all of us with experiences like hers, is telling the truth, they must also accept that a whole lot of men like Kavanaugh engage in irredeemable behavior.
Men currently hold 80 percent of the seats in Congress. Too many of these men do not take sexual violence seriously and continue to protect the perpetrators, through both policy and rhetoric.
But that could change. Right now, there are more women running for Congress than ever before. Women will represent each other on Nov. 6 when we show up to the polls and elect a new wave of progressive women leaders.
And to the Republican men who continue to put party loyalty over what is right: Time’s up.
Tasha Gjesdahl
Madison
