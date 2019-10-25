Dear Editor: With nearly a quarter of rural hospitals at risk of closing according to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, why would Congress do something to make it harder for them to survive? Because that’s exactly what they are doing by pushing ideas that would force rural emergency rooms to take insurance company dictated rates regardless of whether it covers costs or not.
The plan being pushed in Congress goes under the fancy term “benchmarking.” But in reality, it should be called a “giveaway” to insurance companies. Under the plan, out-of-network emergency room doctors would be required to take in-network rates. The plan doesn’t require actual costs be taken into consideration and at best would give insurance companies no incentive to expand networks, at worst it would give them an incentive to shrink networks.
Rural hospitals are already in financial trouble. Congress should not be offering them up as a sacrificial lamb to appease insurance lobbyists. Call your elected officials and tell them to stand up for rural hospitals and tell them to vote no to benchmarking.
Tara Balts
Altoona
