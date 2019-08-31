Dear Editor: The Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) provides millions of dollars for state and local parks and other outdoor recreational spaces right here in Wisconsin — and revenues for this fund are in serious jeopardy.
Why? Because in September, Congress will be considering legislation that would permanently ban new offshore natural gas and oil development in the Atlantic, Pacific, and part of the Gulf of Mexico — the main source of funding for LWCF. If these bills pass, it would threaten federal conservation projects including here in Wisconsin. LWCF gets almost all its money from offshore natural gas and oil revenues. When we take offshore energy development off the table, we take away a critical funding source for environmental programs. For good, forever, no going back.
On the other hand, expanded and safe offshore energy development would mean revenue for the LWCF. That means more money for parks, outdoor recreational areas for hiking, fishing and hunting, and conservation projects in our state. Over the past 50 years, the LWCF has invested over $215 million in funding directly into our state’s environment — including funds that have helped restore the Apostle Islands National Lakeshore, Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest and countless other public lands.
For those reasons and many more, I urge Rep. Ron Kind to oppose H.R. 205 and H.R. 1941 when they come up for a vote.
Tara Balts
Altoona
