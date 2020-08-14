Tara Balts: Health care supply chain is working hard during pandemic

Dear Editor: The global health crisis has upended many aspects of normalcy throughout the state of Wisconsin, especially for the senior community. Grocery trips, routine check-ups, and pharmacy runs are now daunting tasks that could threaten our health. It has been difficult for many of us to adjust, but I am grateful to all of those in the health care industry working to ensure our safety.
As someone who requires a regular prescription medication to control a health condition, I have been particularly concerned about safety precautions during this time. Fortunately, the pharmaceutical industry adapted quickly to the pandemic, and I never had to worry about losing access to my prescribed medications. I am thankful that health care distributors have routinely delivered the products that I and those with similar or worse conditions need to our local pharmacy. We can rest easier knowing this is one thing that will remain somewhat normal during these unprecedented times.
It is clear to me that the entire health care supply chain, including distributors, is working hard to make sure that patients and seniors who need their prescriptions during this challenging time are able to access them, even if that means getting them delivered instead. It has been a difficult time for us all. However, seeing our community and the health care industry come together in our best interest gives me hope.
Tara Balts
Altoona
