Dear Editor: There are three primary causes of the current flooding around the Madison lakes. 1. Climate change causing more extreme rainfall events. 2. Increased development and loss of permeable surface around the lakes. 3. Intentionally keeping the lake levels high.
Without question we must address climate change and development practices, but we could have avoided the current disaster in the short term if there was the political will to lower the level of Lake Mendota, which could have easily absorbed the rainfall and runoff from the most recent weather event.
The reason behind the high lake levels is economic interests of those who have a financial interest in high lake levels and have enormous influence over lake level policy. I lay this disaster at their doorstep.
Tanya Cunningham
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.