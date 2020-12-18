Tanya Cook: Three ways to improve online learning

Dear Editor: At King's Kids Academy, we have been supporting online learning this semester. We have a few suggestions if it is to continue in the second semester:
1. Madison schools should make staffing available one-on-one (virtually or in person) for students who, if they were in school, would be receiving that focused attention to help them achieve grade level competencies.
2. A consistent virtual format across district schools in each grade would make supporting children easier.
3. Faster access to district tech support would increase efficiency when technical issues arise.
Tanya Cook
Madison
