 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tanya Cook: Three ways to improve online learning

Tanya Cook: Three ways to improve online learning

Dear Editor: At King's Kids Academy, we have been supporting online learning this semester. We have a few suggestions if it is to continue in the second semester:

1. Madison schools should make staffing available one-on-one (virtually or in person) for students who, if they were in school, would be receiving that focused attention to help them achieve grade level competencies.

2. A consistent virtual format across district schools in each grade would make supporting children easier.

3. Faster access to district tech support would increase efficiency when technical issues arise.

Tanya Cook

Madison

Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics