Tammy Holtan Arnol: From chants to songs, sports traditions must change for racial justice

Dear Editor: In the same week that kicked off this year’s African American History course offered through pastor Alex Gee’s Nehemiah Center for Urban Leadership Development, I witnessed a tomahawk chant for a professional football team on a major television network and heard a racially objectionable song played at the University of Wisconsin Badgers men’s basketball game.
Last Monday, in the first session of the nine-week course, UW professor Neil Kodesh pointed out how commonly used words about African societies (like traditional or tribal) contribute to the notion that Africa is abnormal or less-than when compared to western standards. That premise was eye-opening to many of the almost 300 participants and has challenged me to look at other commonly accepted practices with a new eye.
Leading up to the Super Bowl, the Kansas City mascot inspired fans to enact offensive portrayals of Native American stereotypes, complete with demeaning costumes, chants and gestures, and the mascot was barely challenged in the national media. Both the National Congress of American Indians and the American Psychological Association have called for a ban of all Native American mascots, highlighting the negative impact on the self-esteem of native children, the harm brought to kids from other cultures who grow up thinking that perpetuating offensive stereotypes is acceptable and the devaluing of American society as a whole. How is that not enough to change every Native American mascot?
Last Saturday, at the UW men’s basketball game, the song, "Cotton Eye Joe," was played at the Kohl Center. There are many versions of the song, but by all accounts, it was written during an ugly period in American history when slavery was legal, and it tells an unflattering tale of a slave. How is that not enough to stop playing that song to excite crowds at the Kohl Center and every athletic venue across the country?
In a questionnaire that we completed before the start of this year’s course, we were asked to share our racial justice endeavors, and I didn’t have much to share. This is my first attempt at trying to get others to challenge common practices that actually are degrading, like using the traditional or tribal to describe Africa, endorsing Native American mascots and playing songs about slaves at sporting events. If we are going to achieve racial justice in Madison, Dane County, Wisconsin or the United States, these (and many more) are conversations we have to be willing to have.
Tammy Holtan Arnol
Verona
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.