Dear Editor: There is no reason Republicans shouldn’t hold the House and Senate in the November election. The economy is booming, unemployment is nearing record lows and the biggest problem isn’t finding a job but finding enough people to fill the job openings. But in order for that message to get out President Trump needs to focus on the economy and not get dragged back into the Robert Mueller investigation controversy.
In over a year of investigating, Mueller and his team haven’t found any evidence of President Trump colluding with Russians during the 2016 election. That’s why he needs to let the investigation play out, prove he did nothing wrong, and focus on what matters – keeping our economy strong.
Robert Mueller is a threat to the president and should not be fired. Instead, Trump should focus on the real message: The American economy is great again.
Tammy Bloom
Pleasant Prairie
