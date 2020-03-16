Tammy Bloom: Make sure Congress gets surprise medical billing fix right

Dear Editor: Surprise medical bills are a serious issue. They happen when you visit a doctor or hospital in an emergency situation and find out later that your insurance won’t cover a portion of the bill because they somehow think you had time to network shop in the emergency. The issue should be addressed, but like most problems in life, how it’s fixed matters.
One idea that has been kicked around by Congress was written by the insurance lobby and is nothing more than a big sloppy kiss to the insurance industry. The idea is simple; providers would be required, by law, to accept insurance company set in-network rates, and magically the problem is solved. But in the real world, a plan that ignores costs and incentives insurance companies to abandon network expansion, will lead to fewer providers. In short, the “fix” makes the problem worse and is nothing more than a congressional attempt at rate setting.
Instead Congress should use the model that is already working in several states. A system that requires insurance companies and providers to sit down and negotiate surprise bills, known as an Independent Dispute Resolution or IDR. It’s a promising idea and if done right, could actually solve the issue of surprise medical bills without making it harder for us to find doctors.
Congress shouldn’t rush this issue, instead they should abandon ideas like rate setting and work on getting the IDR idea right.
Tammy Bloom
Pleasant Prairie
