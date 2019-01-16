Dear Editor: I would like to thank the doctor and EMT, whose names I did not get, who stopped to assist me when when I fell outside the Java Cat Cafe on the evening of Jan. 3. Their professional assessment of my condition got me the treatment I needed. I would not have done well if I had followed my notion to have my friend just take me home, as I had suffered a severe concussion. I would also like to thank the people at Meriter for their assessments and treatment as well.
Sylvia Lieteau
Madison
