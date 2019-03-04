Dear Editor: On Feb. 28, Superintendent Jennifer Cheatham released an open letter to the Madison community addressing the racist actions that have occurred throughout MMSD, including the most recent at Whitehorse Middle School.
I am disheartened by the slow response and lack of initiative from the school district because Cheatham did not respond in a timely manner, and the steps taken to address the pervasive discrimination are unclear and cannot be implemented without allocating more resources to addressing the issue. This is something I have noticed that has rarely occurred as someone who graduated from MMSD last year.
I am skeptical about the required professional development series that staff members must go through. I believe that they are essential; however, it is also necessary to acknowledge that many staff members are not willing to engage with the information during the workshops and presentations, do not implement the strategies in their classrooms or offices, or are spread too thin to immerse themselves in developing themselves.
As a student who presented at a professional development day addressing the issue with gender and sexuality in the school environment, I found some staff readily engaging with the material and actively seeking to implement strategies with their interactions with students. But many are also disengaged through their phone usage, snoring, and acting as if marginalized students do not have the knowledge or ability to educate others.
I urge MMSD to consider this problem as they create a better professional development strategy and hold staff accountable. Unless they do, I fear other marginalized students will continue to feel threatened by staff members, harming their education and ability to succeed in this environment.
Sydney Tang
Madison
