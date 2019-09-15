Dear Editor: It is late. The children are crying. My heart tells me that I must find out what the problem is. They are saying that “our house is on fire.” This is an emergency. I must do something.
The youth tell me to join them at the Capitol on Friday, Sept. 20 and throughout the week for the Madison Climate Strike led by the Wisconsin Youth Climate Action Team. We are all residents of this house, our Earth, and this is an emergency. Join the youth and many partner organizations as people all over the world, of all ages and walks of life, come together to demand that this environmental crisis be addressed now.
Suzanne Snell deBeers
Waunakee
