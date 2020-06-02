Suzanne Poggio: Government should trust citizens to do what's right with COVID-19

Dear Editor: I agree with taking precautions, being cautious and using common sense. But we have to move forward. The government needs to trust its citizens to do what is right. Of course, some won't, most will.

Dane County's guidelines are confusing and more restrictive than what was in place statewide.

There will be more cases, one reason more testing. But we cannot live in a bubble. The CDC now says it is highly unlikely you can get COVID-19 from touching surfaces that others, who might be infected, have touched.

The virus is not going away but we have to learn how to live with it with a sense of normalcy in our lives.

It is time to move forward.

Suzanne Poggio

Verona

