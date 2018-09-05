Dear Editor: Madison-based Alliant Energy and WEC Energy Group, Milwaukee, are to be commended for intending to cut carbon emissions 80 percent by 2050. Admirably, this exceeds the carbon reduction goal of 32 percent by 2030 prescribed by the Obama administration. These giant energy corporations understand that power plant emissions are linked to climate change.
Global warming, which affects climate change, is slowly becoming more manifest right in Wisconsin. In our Great Lakes region over the last century, winter temperatures have increased 4 degrees. This gradual warming is having an effect on local ice cover. Those of us who love outdoor skating and ice problematically notice shorter winters with less ice. The Center for Limnology (the study of lakes) at the University of Wisconsin-Madison reports that Lake Mendota’s annual ice cover is 19 ays less than a century ago.
In addition, tick-borne diseases have increased in our state. In 1990, there were 25 cases of Lyme disease; in 2017, 1205 cases — this according to the WI Department of Health Services. Why? A milder winter can change the normal behavior of active deer ticks looking for a host whenever the temperature rises above 32 degrees.
Until human-caused carbon dioxide emissions are minimized, global temperatures will continue rising. Therefore, Wisconsin must reduce carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gas emissions as soon as possible. This will help to slow down the rate of climate change and an increasingly warmer planet.
Alliant Energy and WEC Energy are moving in the right direction.
Suzanne Moynihan
Milwaukee
