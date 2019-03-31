Dear Editor: I’m endorsing Cris Carusi for Madison School Board Seat 3 because she understands the very real and difficult challenges facing Madison public schools. She supports real solutions like smaller class sizes and an end to tracking.
She also rejects the privatization and commodification of public education. Charter schools are not the solution to MMSD’s achievement gap. Charters are a funding model, not an educational philosophy, pedagogy, or curriculum.
If we really want to end the racial achievement gap, we will support a candidate who understands that we have to address the systemic inequities within the existing system, not continue to widen them by pulling public school funding from our most marginalized students. I hope everyone joins me in voting for Cris Carusi on April 2.
Suzanne Missureli
Madison
