Dear Editor: I am supporting Grant Foster for alderperson in District 15 because I believe he is a better choice for people’s need to be truly taken in and heard. When I met with Grant, I found him to be an excellent listener. He listened to me without a preconceived filter, without judgment or holding back, but openly and sincerely in a way that made me feel like he truly “got” where I was coming from. He took in everything I was saying and asked me clarifying questions. We were able to discuss several issues that were important to me, such as neighborhood sidewalks, and I came away feeling that he would represent me well, and had great ideas and a willingness and ability to work for open and inclusive solutions.
I believe this skill Grant demonstrates has come from his experience as the director of health information at Dean Clinic and through his varied involvement with local groups, such as the Eastmorland Community Association where he serves as president, and his involvement as treasurer of Nuestro Mundo Inc. and president of Lapham-Marquette Parent Teacher Group. He has not limited his involvement with local groups to his own neighborhood but has also been involved with Madison’s Pedestrian, Bicycle, Motor Vehicle Commission and Long Range Transportation Planning Committee, where he worked with city staff, alders, and other commission members on transportation issues facing our city. Plus, his involvement in all of these organizations points to an ability to juggle diverse needs of family and community and be organized and efficient.
I think Grant’s commitment to our entire community and local neighborhood and his ability to engage in authentic communication as a basis for understanding his constituents puts him far ahead of the other candidate. That is why I am supporting Grant Foster for alderperson of District 15.
Suzanne Harp
Madison
