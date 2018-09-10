Dear Editor: I found it serendipitous your editorial about Brad Schimel being the worst attorney general in the history of Wisconsin and the Channel 3000 online story about Schimel filing charges against a man harassing and intimidating and stalking a woman for two years. The complaint charges she suffered substantial emotional trauma. I have been stalked nonstop for seven years and he knows it, yet he allows it to continue. For what end I'm not sure. Whenever I read the story about a stalker being arrested in Wisconsin, I wonder: Why am I being marginalized by such a cruel and indifferent attorney general?
Suzanne Allen
Madison
