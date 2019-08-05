Dear Editor: We’ve all heard the same keywords bouncing around the television, hearing things that make us feel powerless, such as starvation, water crisis, and greenhouse gases. In response, we may think of making a donation to a charity or turning off the water while we brush our teeth. These are both great ways to protect our planet, but we may not even consider the one way we can address all of these issues at once: changing the way we eat.
Currently, the meat and dairy industries wreak havoc on our planet. They take up 149 million acres of United States farmland. The 7 billion livestock in the U.S. consume five times the amount of grain that the U.S. population consumes. If the grain fed to livestock worldwide was fed to humans, over 800 million people could have food. As a teenager who will have to live with the impacts of the damage we have created, reducing our meat and dairy intake is a responsible solution.
If the meat and dairy industries were to stop in their tracks, the environmental consequences could be reduced. However, it is not realistic to expect these industries to come to a grinding halt. Even if we only eliminate some of the meat and dairy in our diets, we will see noticeable benefits. By participating in "Meatless Monday," "Vegan for 30 Days," or similar programs, we can easily reduce our impact. These are only a few examples of simple ways to cut down on our meat intake. If we limit our animal-based foods, we can use our diets to make a difference.
Suzannah Kirchner
Madison
