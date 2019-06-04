Dear Editor: Regarding the folks who live in the Park Street area and may be losing their grocery store, no one has mentioned the Transit Solutions service that takes seniors to a grocery store and other types of stores to shop. It cost $2 round trip and the shopper is picked up at their door, can shop for an hour plus, then picked up again, their groceries are loaded by the driver, taken to the door and the driver carries the groceries. This has been available for years so it is sad these people were not made aware of it. I hope this information will be made available to those that need it. I no longer drive and this has been so helpful for me and all the others I ride the Transit Solutions van with.
Susan Veleke
Fitchburg
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.