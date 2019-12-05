Dear Editor: Twenty-five years ago I was diagnosed with fibromyalgia and have since led a life of constant total body pain, fatigue, and am now mostly home bound from it. In the early years, many opioids were prescribed to help reduce the burning, aching and deep pain, however, some of the lesser known symptoms of fibromyalgia are sensitivities to light, sound and chemicals. For me, every opioid resulted in migraines lasting days. Several physicians have told me I have the most severe case of this terrible illness of their fibromyalgia patients, yet I have had little to help me. I am no drug seeker. I’m a drug avoider.
Once, when visiting my daughter in California, a physician prescribed medical cannabis, suggesting the best strains for when I was in the depths of a painful flare-up and in other situations. The difference was dramatic! My pain wasn’t so deep, the burning lessened, the intensity diminished. It was allowing me to survive this illness, to be able to go out, to be with family and friends. The medical community says fibromyalgia isn’t terminal, but it’s definitely a life sentence. With few options, many patients stop the pain by taking their own life. When my flares last weeks or months, with no hope of help, in total isolation, it becomes an option to consider. Cannabis helps reduce intense pain dramatically. It helps with many illnesses. This isn’t any kind of partisan issue. The quality of my life and that of many others would be greatly enhanced if we could obtain medical cannabis here in Wisconsin.
Susan Thaler
Madison
