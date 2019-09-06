Dear Editor: As I attempt to understand the incredibly confusing storyline of Assembly Speaker Robin Vos to block denial of State Rep. Jimmy Anderson’s request for job accommodations to do his job well, fully participatory and not curtailed, as a state Assembly legislator, I reflect on my past working years as a personal care worker. From 1981 to 2000, I worked for Madison personal care agencies, for 19 years for about five different client individuals who had disability challenges, significantly impacting their mobility.
Admittedly, in my early 20s starting out, I found the work rewarding but at times tedious. But when a good friendship with one client grew over 13 years total as his assistant, I also grew in my appreciation and honoring of his life, led remarkably, humbly and steadfastly. Riding two transfer Metro buses, arriving at his Middleton apartment by 8 a.m., I was there so that he could attend grad school and internships. Truly significant WAS my role, and I hope that Anderson’s care team are proud in their role, too, being a daily, active support of a Wisconsin state legislator.
Mr. Vos, what will it take for you to see that you are not in your own dignity, when you irrationally demean the dignity of another like this, when you believe these requests are some kind of vendetta payback? I confidently believe Rep. Anderson’s requests are NOT capricious, nor “grandstanding," nor designed as you say, “to make your party look bad.” For who looks bad, look in the mirror.
Susan Shepanek
Madison
