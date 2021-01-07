Susan Morrison: What did Trump give senators to get their support?

Dear Editor: So 11 senators who are backing Donald J. Trump are telling us, who did not vote for him, that our vote does not count. How much money are they getting paid by Donald Trump to back him? He was maybe the worst president we had, because he only wanted his glory and he wanted to be the first king of the U.S. Maybe 2021 will be a new year and we will be gone of him.
Susan Morrison
Madison
