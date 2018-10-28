Dear Editor: Tony Evers and Mandela Barnes will put people first, fully fund public education for all children, and seek all available federal funds to make your health insurance more affordable. They will restore rules to protect health and environment and will return scientists to the DNR. They will restore our roads and bridges. They will fund these programs the way Democrats have always funded them in Wisconsin — by mostly taxing those most able to pay instead of spending money foolishly by giving billions to Foxconn and $1.5 billion on prisons (that Walker didn't bother to visit).
As attorney general and state treasurer, Josh Kaul and Sarah Godlewski will guard Wisconsinites' best interests legally and in auditing Wisconsin's books.
U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin will fight to keep pre-existing conditions covered by affordable quality health insurance. Baldwin will stand up to Big Pharma. Her opponent backed efforts to gut pre-existing conditions and blocked oral chemo for cancer patients.
When you vote the Evers administration into office, the voices of Sen. Jon Erpenbach and Rep. Sondy Pope will once again discuss advantages and disadvantages of legislation, instead of being muzzled during official business under Walker administration rules. Wisconsin will be open for everyone, not just big business.
Democrats have a great set of diverse candidates representing all generations of leadership.
If you are frustrated with current Wisconsin Republican leadership and with current Republican-controlled Congress, you need to vote for these top-quality Democratic candidates who will promote the interests of average folks over the rich and powerful.
We need to vote because they don't want us to vote. They put up barriers to voting because they know we can change the outcome when all of us average folks go and vote. Early voting ends Nov. 2. You can register to vote at the polls on Tuesday Nov. 6.
Susan Michetti
Mount Horeb
