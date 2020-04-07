Susan McCurdy: Why can't Wiscsonsinites support safer ways to vote?

Why can't we stop posturing as political beings and act on what is best for us all? Referring to the governor's wish to hold the elections by write-ins or some remote way, rather than expose us all to this virus. Since he is a Democrat, the Republicans apparently refuse to agree. Come on, it is morally and ethically wrong to play games at this time. I urge all our legislators, of whichever political stripe, to stand tall for us all and work to keep our democratic processes operating but at a safer way. I thought we were supposed to be all Wisconsinites, all humans first and political animals later. Let's demand this of the people we have given our vote to. Support these safer ways to vote.