Weather Alert

...GUSTY NORTHWEST WINDS DEVELOPING THIS MORNING... ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN MILWAUKEE/SULLIVAN HAS ISSUED A WIND ADVISORY...WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING. * WINDS...WEST TO NORTHWEST 20 TO 30 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 45 MPH. HIGHEST GUSTS WILL OCCUR FROM MID MORNING THROUGH MID AFTERNOON. * IMPACTS...UNSECURED LIGHTWEIGHT OBJECTS SUCH AS TRASH CANS, LAWN FURNITURE AND HOLIDAY DECORATIONS WILL BLOW AROUND. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WIND ADVISORY MEANS THAT WINDS OF 35 MPH ARE EXPECTED. WINDS THIS STRONG CAN MAKE DRIVING DIFFICULT...ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES. USE EXTRA CAUTION. &&