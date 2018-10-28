In the first debate between Sen. Baldwin and Leah Vukmir, Sen. Baldwin said she supports the Paycheck Fairness Act, which would add protections to the Equal Pay Act of 1963 and the Fair Labor Standards Act in an effort to address gender-based pay inequity.
Wisconsin has over 150,000 trucking families who have been struggling for pay equity for over 30 years, ever since President Carter deregulated the industry. Drivers can work up to 14 hours a day loading, unloading, maintaining their equipment and driving. Currently, we are only paid to drive, which means that some days, our non-driving work can take as much as 12 hours, which only leaves two hours for driving; leaving two hours of pay for a day’s work. This has never been seriously challenged before because the majority of drivers were just trying to make a living. That is now about to change.
The federal courts in other states have finally started to rule that truck drivers are protected by the FLSA as well, which, when it inevitably becomes nationwide, will result in a better standard of living for our Wisconsin trucker dads and moms, as well as keep our community businesses strong.
I commend Sen. Baldwin for her support for gender equity under the FLSA, and urge her to continue her quest for equity for all our citizens by urging her to support a national effort to include our trucking families and all American trucking families under the umbrella of the FLSA.
Susan McCurdy
La Crosse
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.