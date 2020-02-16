Susan McCurdy: Don't let Trump destroy Dodd-Frank

Dear Editor: President Trump wants to roll back the Dodd-Frank Act, which was passed to prevent the banks from speculating — again, like they did to create the 2008 recession.
I’m sure many people lost a lot from the 2008 recession.
"People tend to forget what [the country] went through with the banking crisis and the Great Recession as a result of the activities of an awful lot of banks."
We lost a business worth $1.35 million and had to go back trucking with a 20-year-old semi truck with nearly 2 million miles on it. The administration and both sides of Congress could do significant damage and move us back to the freewheeling ways of the banking system. So ask yourself, whose best interest is that in? Look up this website to learn more. https://www.thebalance.com/the-great-recession-of-2008-explanation-with-dates-4056832
We need to write or call Baldwin, Kind and Johnson to tell them we support keeping the Dodd-Frank Act and to not let President Trump destroy it. I don’t think we all could survive another 2008.
Susan McCurdy
La Crosse
