Susan Knutson: What happened to the Wisconsin I knew?

Dear Editor: I was born and raised on a small dairy farm in Wisconsin, proud of my heritage where families and neighbors looked out for the well-being of each other. I’ve since lived in several states and recently returned to Wisconsin to be near family and friends, as I am in my mid 70s and have experienced health challenges, thus, time spent with loved ones is precious.

I am sorely disappointed in the political pressures that put so many of Wisconsin voters at extreme risk of the COVID-19 epidemic, having to make the choice between exercising their right to vote and their lives.

Robin Vos, the Republican speaker of Wisconsin’s state Assembly, urged voters to head to the polls Tuesday while he wore FULL personal protective equipment, assuring them, “You are incredibly safe to go out.” So, why were so many pollsters refusing to work during this primary, and those that did were in full personal protective gear? Incredible misguidance by our state government, including our state Supreme Court! There were several other options, such delaying the primary, extending expiring terms until a delayed primary could have been held, extending the due date of mail-in ballots, and perhaps other options. Other states have made similar accommodations. Our governor attempted to delay the primary, extend the due date for mail-in ballots, then was overturned by the Wisconsin Supreme Court. Why did it have to go that far?