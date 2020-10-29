Susan Kennedy: Trump does not deserve another term

Dear Editor: Factually and emotionally, I am compelled to write about the upcoming election. I have always tried to vote for the better person in elections and this one is no different, but the decision is a slam dunk. What the hell happened to our country to get us to this dire situation of anxiety, chaos and fear for our very existence? When was the turning point? It was 2016 when we elected a bully as president. A bully who has shown ineptitude, no empathy for the people of our country, and repeats lies so often that it has become the norm. I am a retired nurse and I will focus on the lives lost due to Trump’s lack of response to the pandemic because I cannot possibly cover all that he has done to this country.
Withholding the truth is a form of lying and from the start of his presidency that has been the case. He lied, he fabricated, he bullied and ignored his way while the people he is supposed to protect were ignored. I am so saddened that our nurses and doctors did not have the proper equipment to do their work, but of equal importance, my peers unfailingly showed up to do the best they could while putting the lives of themselves and their families on the line. They showed up. Mr. Trump, where were you when this started and where are you now? You did not show up. Not ever for the American people. You persist in your lie of “we are turning the corner." Thousands are suffering and dying. You have had every chance to change the course of this monstrosity of illness and dying in this country. You, Mr. President, never showed up and do not deserve the next presidency.
Susan Kennedy
Middleton
