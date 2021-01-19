Susan Kennedy: Let's get our act together on vaccine distribution

Dear Editor: You can’t make this stuff up! We lost hundreds of thousands of lives to COVID-19 in our country last year because of denial, delay, ineptitude, politics and failure to trust science and scientists who have devoted their entire lives to the scientific process. We talked about an immunization to cure the virus, not understanding that vaccines can take years to develop. The shortest vaccine development for instance took about five years. I marveled at the optimism people held for a vaccine to miraculously arrive to help the sick, the dying and the long haulers . And then it happened and even realistic me was shocked, because not one but two vaccines were approved for COVID-19. We would all be cured. Hold on one minute.
Therein lies the problem. We can’t seem to distribute it quickly enough. A plan by the CDC for tiers is not going as expected, People have gotten the vaccine early, and vaccine sits in cooled containers but is not injected into patients.
Why? We have the equivalent of gold in our possession but it’s not getting into the arms of people.
I say it is lack of planning. We knew it was coming. I know an EMT who volunteered to inject but was turned down. I asked my doctor and a Walgreens pharmacist; neither of who knew the answer to why the miraculous vials are not being distributed in a timely fashion.
We need a solid strategic plan now to get the vaccine to people to prevent more deaths. NOW. Do you want your loved one to die while there is vaccine on a shelf?
Let’s get our act together. Not doing so will be the biggest tragedy of this entire messy chain of events.
We must prevail.
Susan Kennedy
Middleton
