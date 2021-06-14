Susan Kennedt: Honor veterans by voting

Dear Editor: I get it that this was a different Memorial Day where people were focused on traveling after the pandemic, as evidenced by the jammed roads and airports. Each year there seems to be less emphasis on the veterans and more partying.
There is room for both. We must never forget the veterans who were killed or hurt mentally or physically to preserve "we the people" of our country.
Herein lies the irony of the future. I contend especially the Vietnam War, which is hardly mentioned in history books, and our current war have been endless to the point that no one knows why we are still there. War has become a way of life, and yet millions of veterans from these past two wars have given everything they have to give. For what? For names to be written on walls? For the Afghanis to run all the way to the bank while our country is in dire need of so many things?
I say we need to put an end to all senseless wars and realize we are a global world and economy that is not going to change. Let us start thinking and acting globally and find some way to stop the horrendous killing of our troops at war. Let us begin to focus on diplomacy at home, our country and abroad.
We do that by preserving our voting rights, thinking long and hard about who we vote for, and by God let nothing get in the way of our vote, voting with our hearts and souls.
The end result will be fewer veterans killed over time, fewer walls to build to print names on, and finally financial stability here in the U.S.
Only then can we truly celebrate Memorial Day.
Susan Kennedt
Madison
