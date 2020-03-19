Susan Jacobson: Trump should boost Nigerian aid efforts

Dear Editor: I am so blessed to live in a country where I can practice my religion without fear of oppression and to have never been subjected to violence or persecution because of my beliefs. Unfortunately, there are many people around the world who cannot claim the same.
Half a world away, Nigerian Christians are being killed by the thousands by terrorist groups. Since 2011, 6,000 Nigerian Christians have been murdered by Fulani militants and Boko Haram and the violence is escalating every year. In the first two months of 2020, 500 Christians have already been killed in terrorist related attacks.
Much of the violence in Nigeria is religiously motivated. Recent statistics reveal 88% of the victims of Fulani militant attacks in Nigeria’s Benue State were Christians. Likewise, approximately 75% of the victims in Nasarawa State and 70% of the victims in Taraba State were Christians. The atrocities committed against Christians are staggering, and the gravity of the violence is compounded by the silence on the part of Nigerian officials and other world leaders with the power to end these atrocities.
Unless the United States and other developed nations intervene, this violence will only escalate and the humanitarian crisis will claim the lives of even more innocent victims. The Trump administration can provide a tremendous boost to Nigerian aid efforts by officially designating the nation as a county of special concern. I urge the Trump administration and my senator, Ron Johnson, to take the lead on ending this crisis.
Susan Jacobson
Janesville
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.