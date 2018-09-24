Dear Editor: Are you getting the same slanderous Republican attack ads that we’re finding in our mailbox? After receiving two of the latest Republican Party’s vicious attacks on Tony Evers through their slick, glossy ads, I urge you to join in corresponding to them at the return address listed on their brochures.
Tell Republicans to stop the lies, slander and character assassinations and let them know that their dirty tricks will no longer work. The return address is: The Republican Party of Wisconsin, Friends of Scott Walker, 148 E. Johnson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703.
We have also been the recipients of the Republicans’ latest robotic phone survey (your phone call will show as “private caller”). The survey will have you rate Republican and Democratic candidates, and then you will be asked questions on issues.
Because of the questions’ wording, uninformed voters may assume that these issues are rights promoted by Republicans when, in fact, Republicans actually stand in opposition to same. Call and tell them to remove your phone number. Then take the time to record how you feel about their misrepresentations at: 1-571-206-8067 (The recorded robot will answer as: “The Terrance Group.”)
Enough already!
Susan Holmes
Baraboo
