Dear Editor: Recent Baraboo News headlines: A gun rights group threatens a lawsuit because of a proposed ordinance requiring security cameras in gun stores. It’s common sense that installing video systems will help to protect the public and the store owner whose guns are stolen. Why wouldn’t everyone want that?
The Walker administration took many local controls from municipalities on issues including sand mine locations, cell phone towers and gun shops. Because of legislation passed by the Republican Legislature regarding conditional use permits and zoning changes, it is my understanding that Baraboo’s Planning Commission would have violated the law if they had denied a use permit for Baraboo’s new assault rifle manufacturing plant/shooting practice facility. Baraboo’s (and every other Wisconsin municipality’s) local control has been thwarted on issues that can get tied up in costly court proceedings.
In the meantime, back at our schools, each teacher has been supplied with a 5-gallon bucket, kitty litter, a shower curtain and various other toileting supplies for the time when an active shooter enters and no one can flush during lock-down.
This is insanity when gun rights’ advocates have more rights than the 90% of Americans in both parties who want staunch rules for guns.
Susan Holmes
Baraboo
